Temps increase for North Texas through the weekend

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Summer-like heat will settle in North Texas as the week moves on
Summer-like heat will settle in North Texas as the week moves on 02:53

NORTH TEXAS — Temperatures were just shy of 100° at DFW Tuesday – no rain either. The same can't be said for areas to the east. It wasn't much, most spots picked up trace amounts at best, but any rain is good rain this time of year! And if you got caught under one of these showers, you got a brief reprieve from the heat.

Another hot afternoon is forecast for Thursday, with highs topping out in the mid/upper 90s. We also have an Air Quality Alert, so those with upper respiratory issues should avoid spending too much time outside.  

There were several spots with heat indices in the triple digits Tuesday, and more of the same is expected as we round out the work week.

Low rain chances remain in the forecast this weekend. The best shot at seeing rain on Saturday will be the farther south and east you are.  

Rain chances remain low on Sunday, as well.

  By Sunday, highs should jump back to near 100° and we remain in the low 100s for the first half of next week.

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

