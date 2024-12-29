Watch CBS News
Temperatures in North Texas warm up Monday then dip before New Year's Eve celebrations

By Lauren Bostwick

Big warm up Monday ahead of a temperature dip in North Texas for New Year's Eve
Big warm up Monday ahead of a temperature dip in North Texas for New Year's Eve 03:45

NORTH TEXAS — Let the countdown to the New Year and cooler temperatures begin. A big temperature dip is expected just before 2024 ends thanks to a cold front that will move across North Texas on Monday night. High temperatures near 80 degrees will drop into the mid-50s for the last day of the year. 

Ahead of the cold front, there will be extremely dry, down-sloping winds coming from the west, gusting up to 30 mph. This will promote compressional heating throughout Monday, hence the reason for the extreme warmth.  

After the dry cold front moves through on Monday night, Tuesday will be much cooler. Temperatures in the morning should be in the 40s with highs in the mid-50s. Be sure to grab a jacket before heading out for those New Year's Eve celebrations.

A high pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere continues to keep the mild and sunny weather in the forecast through the rest of the week into the next weekend. 

The next big weather maker will be on the way for next Sunday. The chance of rain and significantly cooler temperatures will be back in the forecast. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center has high confidence of cooler than average temperatures for the first full week of 2025. 

As for this week, enjoy the mild weather for the rest of the year and start of the next.

