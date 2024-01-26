Teen wanted in connection to Garland double homicide arrested in Mexico

GARLAND – A 16-year-old who has been wanted in connection to two murders has been arrested.

The shooting took place in the 2300 block of West Buckingham Road on Jan. 14. There, police found the two victims with gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victims as 17-year-old Ruben Arzola and 18-year-old Alan Chavez.

On Jan. 24, police located and detained Amancio Noriz in Monterrey Nuevo León, Mexico. He was later deported to the U.S.

The Garland Police Department says Noriz is the subject of the "directive to apprehend" warrant. Although it is not customary for the Garland Police Department to disclose information regarding minors, the court has granted permission to release information in light of the severity of the offense.