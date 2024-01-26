Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen wanted in connection to Garland double homicide arrested in Mexico

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

GARLAND – A 16-year-old who has been wanted in connection to two murders has been arrested. 

The shooting took place in the 2300 block of West Buckingham Road on Jan. 14. There, police found the two victims with gunshot wounds. 

Police identified the victims as 17-year-old Ruben Arzola and 18-year-old Alan Chavez. 

On Jan. 24, police located and detained Amancio Noriz in Monterrey Nuevo León, Mexico. He was later deported to the U.S.

The Garland Police Department says Noriz is the subject of the "directive to apprehend" warrant. Although it is not customary for the Garland Police Department to disclose information regarding minors, the court has granted permission to release information in light of the severity of the offense.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 7:48 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.