Teen girl escapes abduction attempt in Johnson County; suspect later arrested

A 15‑year‑old girl narrowly escaped an attempted abduction in Johnson County on Wednesday afternoon after fighting off a man who tried to force her into an SUV, authorities said.

The suspect, identified by the Keene Police Department as 28‑year‑old Carlos Cuevas‑Ruiz of Cleburne, was later located and arrested in the 9400 block of Silver Creek Road in Fort Worth. He was taken to the Johnson County Jail, where he faces a charge of criminal attempted kidnapping.

According to Keene police, the teen was walking in the 300 block of Greenbriar around 1:10 p.m. when a Hispanic man approached her, briefly spoke with her, then grabbed her and tried to force her into his vehicle.

Police said the girl broke free, and nearby bystanders confronted the suspect. He fled in the SUV, and the bystanders helped the teen get home safely.

"Fortunately, she was not physically injured," Keene police said in a news release.

Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, about 5‑foot‑8 with an average build, short brown hair, and wearing an orange work‑style T‑shirt. His black SUV was possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

