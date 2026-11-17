Another day, another digital disruption. From grounded flights to frozen banking transactions and government systems going dark, a troubling streak of technology failures has Americans connecting the dots.

But are those dots actually connected?

Since Nov. 12, a wave of tech issues has caused problems of varying severity for Microsoft, United Airlines, Apple, Charles Schwab, Marriott, banking services, and even the National Security Agency's classified network. A routine router replacement triggered a nationwide ground stop for flights, while maintenance at the National Weather Service caused another disruption.

The companies and agencies involved have not attributed the incidents to cyberattacks. Still, the frequency of the failures has raised a question: What's going on?

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According to two North Texas technology experts, the answer may be less sinister, but no less concerning.

"First of all, there's not one magic bullet that explains all of them," said Dr. Jose Lineros, a clinical assistant professor at the University of North Texas. "There's themes that repeat. And one of the themes that definitely repeats is old systems."

Lineros said aging technology is increasingly being asked to work with newer software, creating opportunities for failures. Add increasingly interconnected computer networks and the growing use of artificial intelligence to write software, and the potential for trouble multiplies.

One malfunction can ripple across multiple systems, making it difficult to identify where the problem started, he said.

"I think that's something that we're going to have to deal with in modernity that we can't blindly trust what comes out of an AI software writing tool," Lineros said.

Dr. Klyne Smith of Southern Methodist University said the timing of the disruptions may also be fueling suspicion. With the holiday shopping season approaching, companies are updating complex systems to handle increased demand.

"This is a challenge because you're making an upgrade to a complex system," Smith said.

But a string of failures is not proof of a coordinated attack.

"When several big names fell together, we connect the dots. That's human. It's not a proven cause," Smith said.

He said the complexity of today's technology makes even routine upgrades a challenge. Banking, aviation and government networks are among the most sophisticated systems ever built, and changing one component can create unexpected problems elsewhere. Smith said the public has grown accustomed to expecting these systems to work flawlessly, but even the most advanced technology has limitations.

"So we need to reset our expectations from never fails to fail rarely, recover fast and tell us what happened," Smith said.

The disruptions have crossed industries, affecting travel, banking, hospitality, weather services and national security operations. Marriott confirmed a technical issue affecting sign-ins to its website and Bonvoy app but said its review found no indication the problem was cybersecurity-related, according to the Associated Press.

For consumers accustomed to technology working around the clock, the failures are testing patience and trust.

Lineros said companies must do a better job of anticipating problems rather than preparing only for threats they've already encountered.

Smith believes consumers should demand accountability without expecting flawless technology.

"Expect very high reliability, not perfection," Smith said.

For now, the streak of outages is real. Evidence that they are part of a coordinated cyberattack is not.

And as more of everyday life depends on technology, the question may no longer be whether systems will fail, but how quickly they'll recover when they do.

While companies work to strengthen their systems, Lineros said consumers can take several steps to protect their personal information and finances.