Texas launches Public License Lookup to enhance transparency, trust in law enforcement

AUSTIN – The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement has launched a new Public License Lookup tool, offering an online database for public access to peace officers, county jailers, and telecommunicator license statuses, employment histories, and training details.

This tool — established under Senate Bill 1445 by the 88th Texas Legislature — aims to enhance transparency and public trust by providing immediate information without needing a formal open records request.

"Transparency in government is a cornerstone of public trust," said TCOLE Executive Director Greg Stevens. "The Public License Lookup is an important way that TCOLE can support that transparency, and is directly in line with our mission to ensure that Texans are served by highly trained and ethical law enforcement personnel."

For access, visit the Public License Lookup HERE.