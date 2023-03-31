Celebrate Taylor Swift Weekend in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Swifties rejoice, the wait is over to see Taylor Swift perform here in North Texas. Arlington will be busy this weekend with Swift's Eras Tour at AT&T Stadium, the Texas Rangers opening their 2023 season at Globe Life Field, and the XFL Renegades at Choctaw Stadium. Be sure to check out this article for what you can expect for traffic, weather, and entry to the concert this weekend.

Ahead of her stop in Arlington, Swift made a "generous donation" to the Tarrant Area Food Bank. As thanks for helping provide healthy meals for families in need, the organization has temporarily rebranded to Taylor Area Food Bank.

Arlington is "Enchanted" to welcome Taylor Swift to AT&T Stadium. The City of Arlington, Texas

That's not the only rebrand made ahead of Swift's Arlington shows. The city has changed the name of Randol Mill Road to Taylor Swift Way for the weekend of March 31. This is part of the celebrations taking place all weekend as a part of "Taylor Swift Weekend," decreed by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross.

The sign for Taylor Swift Way can be found at the northwest corner of AT&T Stadium from Friday to Sunday. This is on the corner of Collins Street and Randol Mill Road. In addition to the street name change, the sculptures in from of City Hall in Downtown Arlington will be lit "Red" taking inspiration from the singer's song. To further solidify its "Reputation" as one of Swift's biggest fans, Ross will present Swift with a Key to the City.

Arlington Animal Services will be hoping for "Swift" pet adoptions this weekend with an adoption special in honor of the singer and cat mom. Pet adoption fees will be priced at $40 and $9 for VIP pets. The prices reference Swift's 40 Top 10 hits and nine No. 1 hits.

Arlington is “Enchanted” to welcome Taylor Swift to AT&T Stadium for The Eras Tour and has put together some fun ways... Posted by City of Arlington, TX - City Hall on Thursday, March 30, 2023

After having the "Best Day Ever" at her concert this weekend, fans can look forward to reliving the memories by visiting The Eras Tour Collection exhibit set for the Arlington Museum of Art this summer. The exhibit will be open from June 3 - September 24, 2023. Tickets for the exclusive exhibition go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. According to the museum's website, highlights of the exhibition include costumes worn by Swift from her record-breaking albums.