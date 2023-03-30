Taylor Swift makes donation to Tarrant Area Food Bank ahead of this weekend's shows

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Ahead of her Eras Tour stop this weekend in Arlington, Taylor Swift has made a donation to the Tarrant Area Food Bank. In fact, it has temporarily rebranded to the Taylor Area Food Bank.

While she's on tour, Swift has quietly made donations to other food banks, including Three Square in Las Vegas and the Arizona Food Bank Network.

"We want to thank Taylor for this gift, and for caring about people who may not know where their next meal will come from in the Tarrant Area," said Julie Butner, president and CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank.

TAFB didn't disclose how much was donated, but they said it was generous.

"Food banks across the state are seeing increases in need due to inflation rising costs and we know her donation couldn't have come at a greater time of need," Butner said. "Today at the Taylor Area Food Bank, as we've been calling it all week, Taylor is a Hunger Hero."