Prepare for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stops at AT&T Stadium this weekend

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is bringing the Eras Tour to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for three nights starting this Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.

Ahead of her North Texas dates, the Arlington Police Department is encouraging visitors to plan accordingly as thousands of people are expected in the city over the next couple of days. And Swift's sold-out Eras Tour is not the only event scheduled this weekend...the Texas Rangers are opening their 2023 season at Globe Life Field and the Arlington Renegades are playing at Choctaw Stadium.

The parking lots for AT&T Stadium open at 2 p.m. each day. If you plan on using rideshare services to get to and from the concert, you will be directed to Lot 15. Keep in mind that there will be an extremely high demand for rideshare services due to the various events taking place.

For those who don't mind some extra walking, the Arlington ISD Center for Visual & Performing Arts allows event parking starting at 3:30 p.m. each day. However, there is no way to pre-purchase a spot at this location.

Different downtown Arlington restaurants will also offer shuttle services to the stadium. These restaurants include J. Gilligans Bar & Grill, Grease Monkey, Cartel Taco Bar and Maverick's Bar & Grill. Check each restaurant for more details on event shuttle pricing and times.

Regardless of how you get to the stadium, be sure that you are taking an approved bag to avoid any delays. Approved bags for AT&T stadium are clear totes or clear one-gallon resealable plastic storage bags. Clutches or purses that are no larger than the size of a hand are allowed separately or within an approved bag.

AT&T Stadium event tickets are all mobile-only, so be sure to have a charged phone upon entry. Many attendees recommend bringing a portable charger to the concert to avoid any issues.

Looking for concessions? The stadium is a cashless venue, taking only cards and mobile pay. If you want to skip the concession lines altogether, you can download the Dallas Cowboys app to order food and have it delivered to your seat.

On Friday, the CBS News Texas weather team is looking at the possibility of storms in the DFW Metroplex. Keep up to date for the timing of these storms here.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. According to social media, Swift's set is more than three hours long as she performs 44 songs from her 10 "eras."

The Eras Tour kicked off earlier this month in Glendale, Arizona with guests Paramore and GAYLE. Arlington "Swifties" will see MUNA and GAYLE Friday, while Saturday and Sunday fans can expect to see beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.

In Nov. 2022, Swift announced the groundbreaking tour on Twitter, writing that the tour would be "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)" Nearly three days after the announcement, eight more shows were added to the tour schedule, including Friday's show in Arlington.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Demand for the star's show was so high that it crashed the ticket sales site Ticketmaster during pre-sales back in November. Issues with the site angered fans and even prompted an investigation from the Department of Justice into how the company handled the event and its overall dominance in the ticket industry.