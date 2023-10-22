Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead stadium to cheer on Travis Kelce

High box office expectations for Taylor Swift film High box office expectations for Taylor Swift concert film 00:32

Taylor Swift was once again in attendance at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

This is the fifth time Swift has been captured cheering on tight end Travis Kelce and the defending Super Bowl champions.

Cameras caught Swift on Sunday in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium rocking a Chiefs sweatshirt that matched her signature red lipstick. She also appeared to be wearing a bracelet with Kelce's number 87 on it.

Swift, who is usually joined by Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, spent most of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers dancing with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

At one point following a Chief's touchdown in the second quarter, Swift appeared to share a secret handshake with Brittany Mahomes.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kelce invited Swift to Arrowhead after he couldn't give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number when she brought her Eras Tour to the stadium over the summer. The two were seen after the Bears game, and Swift went to New Jersey to watch the Chiefs defeat the New York Jets the following week, fueling speculation that the two stars are dating.

Last week, Kelce said he felt "even more on top of the world" than after winning the Super Bowl. On Thursday night, he said he was embracing the "chaos" from all the attention.