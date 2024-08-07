Suspect in Tarrant County deputy shooting dies after standoff

FORT WORTH – The suspect who shot a Tarrant County sheriff's deputy while arrest warrants were being served has died, sources tell CBS News Texas.

The deceased 40-year-old man had three felony warrants. Those warrants included sexual assault of a child and holding a person under the age of 17 against their will.

The standoff happened Wednesday afternoon near the 2800 block of Beach Street near the Fort Worth and Haltom City limits.

While serving the warrants, the deputy was shot in his arm, head and thigh. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS News Texas chopper was over the scene and showed a heavy police presence. At around 2:10 p.m., SWAT teams got someone out of the house and began performing CPR.

Residents who live between Chesser Boyer Road and 28th Street were asked to shelter in place by police and to stay away from the area as much as possible as they worked to clear the scene.

Fort Worth police assisted TCSO on the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.