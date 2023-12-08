2 weeks after shootout, Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy Brent Brown heads home

FORT WORTH - It was smiles a plenty at JPS hospital on Friday, Dec. 8, as Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy Brent Brown was released to continue his recovery at home.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputy Brent Brown was shot while working an off-duty security job at the credit union. Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

On Nov. 27, Brown was shot twice while working off-duty as a security guard at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union on Brentwood Stair Road.

Now, almost two weeks later, prayers and praise were expressed about Brown's perseverance.

"Brett's going home. He is recovering greatly. He has been not only through the gun battle, but he has been through a battle the last few days and his attitude and perseverance has been outstanding," shared Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. "We are excited to not only welcome him home with his first victory but there will be other victories in the future."

Brown didn't speak as he left the hospital but gave a thumbs up to those who gathered to see him off.