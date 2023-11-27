Off-duty Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputy shot in East Fort Worth

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot on the east side of Fort Worth while working off-duty as a security guard at a credit union Monday.

"It hits close to home when an officer is violently injured like this, so we ask for prayers from the public," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Fort Worth Community credit union and within minutes officers arrived. They found the glass of the front door of the business shot out. MedStar emergency response workers also arrived, taking the injured deputy to JPS hospital. He later underwent surgery, but his condition is still unknown. Sheriff Bill Waybourn was still at his side as of 6:15 p.m., according to Chief Noakes.

Chopper 11 flew overhead on Nov. 27, showing heavy police presence in the 6400 block of Brentwood Stair Road near Loop 820 at the Fort Worth Community credit union.

One witness told CBS 11 reporter Jason Allen that his wife, who works at the credit union told her husband they were robbed. She also told him that their security guard was shot during the crime.

By evening, Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare took to X and shared that the deputy was shot twice. But Noakes could not confirm how many times the deputy was shot.

"Please join me in praying for one of our Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies. He was shot twice today while working security off-duty. He is currently in surgery.

Please join me in praying for one of our Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was shot twice today while working security off-duty. He is currently in surgery. — Tim O'Hare, Tarrant County Judge (@TimothyOHare) November 27, 2023

By evening a suspect was taken into custody. Law enforcement officials are reviewing camera footage and interviewing witnesses.

The FBI is assisting their investigation.