Tarrant County authorities arrest alleged leader in $250 million senior fraud scheme

Authorities in Tarrant County say they have arrested one of the top figures in a crime ring accused of stealing millions of dollars from seniors in North Texas and across the country.

"Investigators believe Muzamil Ahmed is a central figure in this operation. He used shell corporations to launder stolen money to funnel proceeds to a gold refinery, converted gold and cash to cryptocurrencies, and moved the money out of the country," said Phil Sorrels, the Tarrant County District Attorney.

Sorrels said Ahmed was at JFK Airport in New York, trying to board a flight to Saudi Arabia.

"Instead, he caught a flight to Tarrant County and landed in our jail," he said.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas confirmed with sources that Ahmed was in charge of laundering the stolen money and getting it out of the U.S.

CBS News Texas was there when the investigation began, resulting in arrests in Richardson in February. It now includes more than 40 indictments, 200 victims, and more than $250 million in stolen funds.

One of those victims was Robert Brown, who died after $2 million was stolen from him through an email. CBS News Texas' J.D. Miles spoke with Brown's daughter earlier this year.

"All of this could have been avoided by just hitting delete," said Brown.

Sorrels said the harm caused by the crimes is taking a toll in North Texas.

"I know at least one of our victims has committed suicide because he's just destitute and he didn't know what else to do," he said.

Authorities are concerned there may be more victims who have not come forward.

"If this has happened to you, call the police, call law enforcement, and let them know that this happened to you. You're not alone, and we will see justice for you. You matter to us," said Sorrels.

Authorities say they are still searching for others allegedly involved in the operation, but at least one more suspect is now behind bars.

Ahmed was arrested on charges of engaging in organized crime for theft, financial abuse of the elderly, and money laundering.