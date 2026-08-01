Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV on Tarrant County road, authorities say

A man walking along the edge of a Tarrant County road was killed Friday night when an SUV struck him, authorities said.

The accident occurred about 9:05 p.m. in the 7800 block of Ben Day Murrin Road, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

The man's identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, who will also determine the cause of death.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.