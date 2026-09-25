Tarleton State University rodeo athlete Alejandra Franco dies after injuries at Alpine event, officials say

Tarleton State University head rodeo coach Mark Eakin fondly remembered Alejandra Franco, a member of his team who died after suffering injuries during an event Thursday night in Alpine.

Eakin expressed heartbreak at Franco's loss, noting she was a "tremendous person, an outstanding competitor, and we will miss her."

"Ale was more than just a rodeo student-athlete; she was a cherished member of the university and a leader on campus," Eakin said in a university-released statement. "She had an incredible personality and knew how to make everyone around her feel welcomed and loved.

"Ale's legacy at Tarleton State will live on through her memory and all the lives she's impacted. Our team will compete at the highest level in her honor, and we know she will be in our hearts forever."

Alejandra Franco Tarleton State University

Franco died after being injured during a performance at the S.A.L.E. Arena in Alpine, Sul Ross State University Rodeo said in a Friday announcement.

"Our hearts are with her family, team, and community at this difficult time," the far West Texas University said. "In honor of Alejandra Franco, the weekend's events will continue as scheduled, and counselors will be present to support athletes."

Tarleton State, based in Stephenville, was competing in the rodeo.

Officials have not released details about what happened during the performance or the injuries Franco sustained.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alejandra's family, friends, teammates, Tarleton State University, and the entire Lone Star Region during this incredibly difficult time. The rodeo community mourns alongside all who knew and loved her," the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State University said students grieving Franco's death should contact Student Counseling Services at 254-968-9044. The phone line is monitored 24 hours a day at no cost.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.