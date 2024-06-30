Takeaways from the first presidential debate of 2024

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump duke it out in their first debate in four years. Sen. John Cornyn criticizes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms over a recent rule change for gun sellers in a one-on-one interview with Jack Fink. Plus, grassroots Republicans in North Texas share who they'd like to see as Trump's running mate.

Jack Fink covers these stories and more in the latest edition of Eye on Politics (original air date: June 30).

First presidential debate of 2024

For the first time in four years, President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump went face-to-face Thursday night for the first presidential debate of 2024.

It was the earliest presidential debate ever and featured no studio audience. Microphones were muted for the candidate not answering a question.

After the debate, some Democrats expressed concern about Biden's performance. Biden spoke in a raspy voice and sometimes gave rambling answers.

Jack spoke about the debate with Republican Michael Williams, a former Texas Education Agency Commissioner and former Railroad Commissioner, and former Democratic State House Member Lorraine Birabil of Dallas.

Birabil said she wasn't concerned about Biden's performance.

"This is a person who brought us out of the devastation of the pandemic," she said. "This is a person who is actively making an impact on reducing inflation... At the end of the day, what we can't have, and I think most voters agree, is we can't have another four years of President Trump."

Williams, however, said Biden's performance raised concerns.

"The question is, can he go forward? Does he have the mental capacity going forward the next seven months of this term and for four more years," he said. "Does he have the physical ability to be President of the United States and I think voters clearly saw that he does not."

Watch the entire conversation below.

One-on-one with Sen. John Cornyn

In a one-on-one with Jack Fink, Sen. John Cornyn expressed optimism that Republicans will retake the majority in the Senate. He also criticized the ATF's controversial rule change on gun sales that's tied to a bipartisan bill he passed after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at a Uvalde elementary school.

Watch Jack's interview with Sen. Cornyn below.

VP sweepstakes

After Thursday night's debate, former President Donald Trump's pick for Vice President may become more important.

Among the people he's reportedly considering are his former Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Dr. Ben Carson, North Dakota Governor and former Presidential candidate Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Jack spoke with grassroots Republicans from North Texas about who they'd like to see as Trump's Vice Presidential nominee.

Watch that discussion below.