Takeaways from the first presidential debate of 2024 President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump duke it out in their first debate in four years. In a one-on-one interview with Jack Fink, Sen. John Cornyn criticizes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms over a recent rule change for gun sellers. Plus, grassroots Republicans in North Texas share who they'd like to see as Trump's running mate. Jack Fink covers these stories and more in the latest edition of Eye on Politics (original air date: June 30).