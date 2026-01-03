Swiss officials open investigation into managers of bar where fire killed 40

Swiss authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the managers of the bar where a fire at a New Year's Eve party left 40 people dead and more than 100 injured, authorities said Saturday.

The two are suspected of involuntary homicide, involuntary bodily harm and involuntarily causing a fire, the Valais region's chief prosecutor, Beatrice Pilloud, told reporters. She said the investigation was opened on Friday night and that it would help "explore all the leads." The announcement of the investigation did not name the managers.

Investigators said Friday that the deadly fire was caused by sparklers on Champagne bottles, which ignited the ceiling of the crowded bar around 1:30 a.m. Authorities planned to look into whether sound-dampening material on the ceiling conformed with regulations and whether the candles were permitted for use in the bar.

Officials said they also would look at other safety measures on the premises, including fire extinguishers and escape routes. Videos shared on social media showed people screaming as dozens raced to escape through narrow exits. Parisian tourist Axel Clavier, 16, told the Associated Press on Thursday that he forced a window open with a table. Another witness told the British newspaper The Daily Mail that bar patrons used chairs to break windows as the flames swirled.

"It was a real flame coming out. It was coming out and ... in fact, people were running through these flames," he said.

The Valais region's top security official, Stéphane Ganzer, told SRF public radio Saturday that "such a huge accident with a fire in Switzerland means that something didn't work — maybe the material, maybe the organization on the spot." He added: "Something didn't work and someone made a mistake, I am sure of that."

A flower with a note is laid after a fire broke out overnight at Le Constellation bar on Jan. 1, 2026, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Harold Cunningham/Getty

Nicolas Féraud, who heads the Crans-Montana municipality, told RTS radio he was "convinced" checks on the bar hadn't been lax, the broadcaster reported.

Asked whether the tragedy could have been avoided, Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans replied that officials could not yet answer and "we know that the world needs an answer on this question."

An "unbearable" wait for answers

The process of identifying the dead and injured continued on Saturday, leading to an agonizing wait for relatives. Many of the bar's patrons were in their teens to mid-20s.

The severity of burns has made it difficult to identify the dead and injured, requiring families to supply authorities with DNA samples. In some cases, wallets and any identification documents inside were turned to ash.

On Saturday, regional police said the bodies of four victims — a boy and a girl, both 16, an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, all of them Swiss — had been identified and handed over to their families.

Several injured people still haven't been identified.

Laetitia Brodard, whose 16-year-old son, Arthur, went to Le Constellation to celebrate the New Year, held out hope that he might be one of them.

"I'm looking everywhere. The body of my son is somewhere," Brodard told reporters Friday evening. "I want to know where my child is and be by his side. Wherever that may be, be it in the intensive care unit or the morgue."

Mourners gather to leave flowers and candles at the scene after a fire broke out overnight at Le Constellation bar on Jan. 1, 2026 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Harold Cunningham / Getty Images

On Saturday, she told French broadcaster BFM TV that "we, parents, are starting to get tired ... and anger is starting to rise."

"It's a wait that destroys people's stability," said Elvira Venturella, an Italian psychologist working with the families. "And the more time passes, the more difficult it becomes to accept the uncertainty, not having information."

Swiss officials said Friday that 119 people were injured and 113 had been formally identified.

On Saturday, Italy's ambassador to Switzerland, Gian Lorenzo Cornado, told reporters he had just been briefed by local authorities that the number of injured stood at 121, with five not yet identified. He said 14 Italians were being treated in hospitals. Swiss police have said the injured included more than 70 Swiss nationals and over 10 each from France and Italy, along with citizens of Serbia, Bosnia, Luxembourg, Belgium, Portugal and Poland.

Cornado acknowledged "a lot of stress," but said it was right for authorities to share information only when it is "accurate and 100% sure."

Ganzer, visiting the site along with Jans, called the families' wait "unbearable," and said officials' top priority was providing them the "legitimate answers they are waiting for."

Mourners and well-wishers bearing flowers flowed to makeshift memorials outside Le Constellation, some consoling one another with hugs as they shed tears. "RIP you are all our children" one handwritten note said.