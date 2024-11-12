Suspects in road rage shooting that killed a 16-year-old in Haltom City in custody

HALTOM CITY — Two suspects are in custody facing murder charges in connection to the suspected road rage shooting that killed a 16-year-old, Haltom City police announced Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 near the 4400 block of East Belknap Road in Haltom City. Two vehicles were traveling northeast on East Belknap Road from Bernice Street, continuing through the stop light at Layton and Belknap, police said. One of the passengers in the suspect vehicle fired a weapon at the other vehicle, striking the 16-year-old boy.

Jasue Moreno, Jorge Perez Haltom City Police

Haltom City police Sgt. R. Alexander said "persistent tracking and investigative work" by multiple organizations led to the arrest of 21-year-old Jasue "Josue" Moren and Juan Perez.

"Starting with only a blurry picture of the suspect vehicle, detectives began the tedious process of developing leads," said Alexander. "Their determination and tireless efforts paid off."

Moreno was arrested at work by Haltom City police on Friday. He faces murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence charges.

Perez was arrested Tuesday in Fort Worth and faces murder and aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges.

The Haltom City Police Department said the combined work of its own officers and detectives with the Fort Worth Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force led to the arrests.

The investigation is ongoing, Halton City PD said, and additional arrests and/or charges may be forthcoming.