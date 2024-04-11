Sunshine returns to end the work week

Your week wraps up with warmth and sunshine!

Your week wraps up with warmth and sunshine!

Your week wraps up with warmth and sunshine!

NORTH TEXAS - Finally, the sun is back!

As we move through this Thursday, after a chilly start, high temperatures will rise into the lower 70s this afternoon. We'll see mostly sunny skies and breezy northwest winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

CBS News Texas

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the low 50s.

Warmer weather is expected on Friday. Highs will be in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

CBS News Texas

Saturday will be warm and windy. Highs will be in the lower 80s with winds gusting from the south up to 40 mph. Hold on to your hats! We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Expect partly sunny skies on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Heads up! We're tracking our next chance of rain and storms Monday evening into Tuesday ahead of a dryline and a cold front. A few storms could be strong to severe.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

More unsettled weather is expected mid to late next week.