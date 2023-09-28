Sunny skies as the State Fair opens

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're tracking heat and sunshine for the next several days. Thursday morning is starting off with clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Sunny skies and breezy southeasterly winds will boost temperatures into the upper 90s.

It is also an Ozone Action Day. Those with upper respiratory issues such as asthma should minimize their time outdoors this afternoon.

Check out these temperatures for Opening Day of the State Fair! We should be in the mid 80s in the afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the area through the weekend, keeping us sunny, hot and dry. Keep the sunglasses, hats and water bottles handy if you are headed out to the Fair!

Our next rain chance arrives the middle of next week with a cold front.