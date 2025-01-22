Sunny, dry weather in North Texas before rain chances this weekend

North Texas warms up after days of frigid temperatures

North Texas woke up to another cold morning on Wednesday with air temperatures in the mid to low 20s. Gusty winds from the south put the wind chill in the single digits to the teens.

Another day of full sunshine is on tap for North Texas with dry air in place, making for a gorgeous day across the Southern Plains.

The southerly winds are coming ahead of the cold front that will move through North Texas later Wednesday when winds will shift to the north. The change in winds will limit the high temperature on Thursday to the upper 40s. After that, the forecast will warm back up into the weekend.

There will be more cloud cover this weekend as the next system moves through North Texas. The forecast for Sunday has a 50% chance of scattered showers. Some areas could see as much as one inch of rain between Saturday night and Tuesday.

Temperatures will be warm enough that any precipitation will be rain, not snow.