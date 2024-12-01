Cold weather gives way to sunny skies in North Texas, with rain expected midweek

Temperatures in North Texas started cold on Sunday morning, with some areas experiencing upper 20s.

The chilly morning will gradually warm up to the low 50s by 11 a.m., with afternoon highs reaching the low 60s under sunny skies.

Kids heading back to school on Monday will want to grab heavy coats in the morning, but they won't need them for the journey home, as the sunshine will continue and temperatures will remain in the low 60s.

Rain chances return Wednesday and continue into next weekend. While no day looks like a complete washout, scattered showers will linger.

On Wednesday, a disturbance from the south will likely bring rain, especially along and south of I-20.

Scattered showers are expected to begin around sunrise and taper off from west to east during the evening.

Rain chances continue into next weekend, but weather models have not yet agreed on timing. CBS News Texas' First Alert Weather Team will refine timing details as the dates get closer.

Rainfall totals for the following week are predicted to be light and focused south of I-20.