Sun-filled Sunday ahead for North Texas

Lots of sunshine and heat ahead for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Another sun-filled day ahead with high temperatures in the upper 90s.

Temperatures will feel up to 103 degrees during peak heating Sunday afternoon.

The heat continues to build with high pressure over the area into the middle of the week.

As moisture increases so do the heat index values.

Heat Advisories will likely be put in place early next week when we have two consecutive days with feels-like temperatures above 105 degrees.

The mornings in North Texas are also getting warmer and not providing much relief from the stifling heat.

By Tuesday and Wednesday morning, we wake up still feeling like the mid to upper 80s.

While an isolated shower is possible on Wednesday, mainly in East Texas, a lot of the area will remain dry and very hot.

Continue utilizing heat safety precautions this week as heat stroke and heat exhaustion are real dangers.

