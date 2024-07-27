Summer heat returns to North Texas, limited rain chances next weekend

NORTH TEXAS – First things first, another aftershock hit near Snyder on Saturday afternoon, with the same epicenter depth and a magnitude of 4.5, close to the 5.1 magnitude quake from yesterday. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have also occurred.

As of the 10 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center now reports a medium chance of formation for the tropical wave approaching the Lesser Antilles. Many model projections bring this system relatively close to Cuba and eventually Florida by late week into the weekend. This development will bear watching, as it signals that the Atlantic main development region (MDR) is becoming active again. It has been relatively quiet since Beryl nearly a month ago.

This week, summer heat returns. Heat indices will likely range from 98 to 103 degrees through Monday, increasing slightly by midweek. We could approach heat advisory criteria by midweek. Woohoo.

The upper-level high pressure will build over the southern plains this week before retreating west by next weekend, possibly allowing for some northerly flow on the eastern sides and a chance of rain. We'll cross our fingers.

The 7-day forecast: not great. Feels like August!

Have a restful weekend!