From sudden symptoms to kidney disease: Dallas woman shares journey ahead of Walk to End Lupus

This Saturday, the Walk to End Lupus at Klyde Warren Park will put a spotlight on the autoimmune disease and the North Texans living with it.

For one woman, that has meant years of doctor visits, medications and serious health complications. She's sharing her story to raise awareness.

Sheronda Blanton was diagnosed with lupus in her early 20s.

"I was fine one day, then woke up the next day and my lips were really big and I was like what is going on?" Blanton said. "So, I went to the emergency room."

She says that from there, her condition only got worse.

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"In my early 20s, I literally felt like... it affects your muscles, it affects your bones... so therefore my whole body was aching to the point where I felt like I was 60-something years old," she said.

Now, at 48, lupus continues to affect her daily life.

There is no cure.

The autoimmune disease has led to Stage 3 chronic kidney disease as well as hair loss, severe body aches and episodes of blurred vision.

"It has been challenging the whole time," she said. "From my ups and downs. It's not a fun thing."

Blanton says her personal struggles are what motivate her to speak out.

This weekend, she'll take part in the Walk to End Lupus at Klyde Warren Park, an event aimed at raising awareness and money for research.

"1.5 million people struggle with it across the United States," Lupus Foundation of America Lone Star Region Kristi Colclasure said. "90% of them are women." Awareness is really critical to us so we can ensure that we have the proper treatments and proper support programs and education."

"I'm just so super excited about this because it's very much needed," Blanton said. "We need to be heard. We need to speak on it."

Blanton says it's a chance to make sure others living with lupus know they're not alone.