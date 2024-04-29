Students return to Bowie High School 5 days after fatal shooting

ARLINGTON - Bowie High School reopened for class Monday morning, after a shooting that left one student dead.

When students returned to campus, there was an increase in security and counselors on-site for those who needed them.

It's been five days since the shooting just outside the school's portable buildings, where 18-year-old Etavion Brown was killed.

Classes were canceled Thursday and Friday last week. Multiple parents expressed concern about sending their children back to school.

"[I was] apprehensive to bring [my daughter] back here not knowing how did a gun get around outside, inside. But to know they had time to prepare to get everything ready for this day, you feel a little bit better," said Brandon Henderson, parent of a Bowie HS student.

Julian Howard, 17, is charged with murder, but police are still looking for the gun used in the killing and are asking for help from the community to find it.

"She doesn't feel safe, and she doesn't even want to return here next year," said Gabrielle Eunice, another Bowie HS parent. "I have another [student] who's in junior high right now. She'll be in high school next year, and she no longer wants to attend,"