Watch CBS News
Local

Strong storms Friday night into early Saturday

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Friday night, stormy night
Friday night, stormy night 03:43
thumbnail-image003.png
CBS News Texas

NORTH TEXAS — This evening the First Alert Weather Team has been watching an impressive line of storms coming in from the west, entering our western counties just before 8 p.m. Friday. 

image001-1.png
CBS News Texas

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight for our western edge. We are expecting this line to weaken in strength but NOT coverage by the time it hits the Metroplex somewhere around midnight. 

Follow First Alert Meteorologists Scott Padget and Jeff Ray for late-night coverage on CBS NEWS TEXAS. We'll be breaking in over the CBS News stream if conditions warrant. 

image004-1.png
CBS News Texas

Rain chances peak in the middle of the night and fall by daybreak tomorrow as we start our weekend. 

image005-1.png
CBS News Texas

Some significant rain could come out of these storms, especially as they slow down in our southeastern third.  

image006-1.png
CBS News Texas

Tomorrow we'll have some afternoon clearing with highs pleasantly in the upper 60s. Low dewpoints and not much wind tomorrow will make for a lovely winter day, in fact. There is a very small chance you might witness a passing shower on Sunday (20%) but it'll be windy and a little cooler. 

image007-1.png
CBS News Texas

Our last freeze at DFW was January 22nd, more than 10 nights ago. Interesting to note that well above-normal lows are expected over the next ten days. The average last freeze at DFW isn't until later in March but interesting to see things this warm this early. It was just back in 2017 when DFW shattered its record for the earliest freeze when it happened on Jan. 9th of that year. If by some chance (a very small one) we don't have another, this would be the second earliest ever. 

image008.png
CBS News Texas

It looks like a dry and mild winter week ahead leading up to Super Bowl weekend. However, rain chances return on Friday and the weekend. 

image009.png
CBS News Texas
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 8:54 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.