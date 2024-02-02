Strong storms Friday night into early Saturday

CBS News Texas

NORTH TEXAS — This evening the First Alert Weather Team has been watching an impressive line of storms coming in from the west, entering our western counties just before 8 p.m. Friday.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight for our western edge. We are expecting this line to weaken in strength but NOT coverage by the time it hits the Metroplex somewhere around midnight.

Follow First Alert Meteorologists Scott Padget and Jeff Ray for late-night coverage on CBS NEWS TEXAS. We'll be breaking in over the CBS News stream if conditions warrant.

Rain chances peak in the middle of the night and fall by daybreak tomorrow as we start our weekend.

Some significant rain could come out of these storms, especially as they slow down in our southeastern third.

Tomorrow we'll have some afternoon clearing with highs pleasantly in the upper 60s. Low dewpoints and not much wind tomorrow will make for a lovely winter day, in fact. There is a very small chance you might witness a passing shower on Sunday (20%) but it'll be windy and a little cooler.

Our last freeze at DFW was January 22nd, more than 10 nights ago. Interesting to note that well above-normal lows are expected over the next ten days. The average last freeze at DFW isn't until later in March but interesting to see things this warm this early. It was just back in 2017 when DFW shattered its record for the earliest freeze when it happened on Jan. 9th of that year. If by some chance (a very small one) we don't have another, this would be the second earliest ever.

It looks like a dry and mild winter week ahead leading up to Super Bowl weekend. However, rain chances return on Friday and the weekend.

