First Alert Weather: Strong storms expected in North Texas Saturday evening

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — With the threat of severe weather looming once again, the First Alert team has declared a weather alert for Saturday evening.

Storms are expected to develop around 6 p.m. to the west (closer to Wichita Falls, Graham and Breckenridge) as a dryline approaches. These storms are expected to produce large hail and damaging winds as they move east, closer to the I-35 corridor, around 8 to 10 p.m.

It is looking like more of the DFW Metroplex will see stormy weather Saturday night, compared to the last several weather alerts where it was more of our western counties and into Central Texas.

The Storm Prediction Center had a good portion of North Texas, including most of the metroplex, under an enhanced risk this evening.

While an isolated strong or severe storm is possible Sunday, the coverage is much lower, so we have decided not to issue a weather alert. However, if the dynamics change and an alert is issued for Sunday, you'll be the first to know!

