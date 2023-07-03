Storms possible for some on Fourth of July eve

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're tracking a few storms as we continue moving through your Fourth of July Holiday, but we're not expecting a washout.

CBS News Texas

Today, a few isolated storms could develop by afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, brief heavy rain and small hail.

We're not expecting widespread storms, but when thunder roars, go indoors. Have a plan of action if a thunderstorm moves toward your neighborhood. The chance of rain is 20-30%.

CBS News Texas

Otherwise, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be between 101° and 105°.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

On the Fourth of July, we'll see a few pop-up showers and storms, mainly by afternoon. Again, we're not expecting a washout for your holiday. The chance for rain is around 20%. Otherwise, we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be up to 105°.

CBS News Texas

A stray shower is possible later in the day Wednesday. However, a cold front will bring a slightly higher threat for storms on Thursday. We'll need to watch it closely. Storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Some hail is also possible.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.

CBS News Texas

Then, by the weekend, we'll feel the heat in a big way again! Highs are expected in the lower 100s on Saturday and Sunday. It will feel even hotter under sunny skies each day.