Another round of strong, severe storms on the way to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS - Heads up! CBS News Texas meteoroligists have issued a weather alert for your Tuesday. We're tracking another round of strong to severe storms.

We've seen severe storms move through North Texas early this morning. As we continue moving through the morning drive, we'll see a good deal of the rain and storms tapering off before another round moves in late morning into the afternoon and evening.

Storms that develop could produce heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially well south of I-20 toward our far southeastern counties. In fact, parts of North Texas are under Levels 2 and 3 (Slight and Enhanced) risks for severe storms.

As for the rain, a flood watch continues for areas east of I-35 through Wednesday morning. Turn around, don't drown! Between two and four inches of rain are possible with some isolated higher amounts.

Tonight, expect scattered showers and storms. A few strong to severe storms are possible.

Highs will be in the upper 60s today. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

We're tracking more rain and storms on Wednesday. A couple of strong storms are possible, but the highest threat for storms will push east of North Texas toward East Texas into Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Showers and storms are possible early Wednesday night. Then, we'll see gradual clearing. Lows will be in the low 50s.

The sunshine returns Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 70s each afternoon.

This weekend, warmer weather moves in. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday.