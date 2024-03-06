Rain, storms heading for North Texas after beautiful start to March

We're tracking big changes in your First Alert Forecast.

We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies as we move through this Wednesday. A few late-day showers and isolated storms are possible, but most of the day will be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms moving in late. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday is a Weather Alert, with a frontal system forecast to bring scattered rain and storms to North Texas. Showers and isolated storms are possible during the morning hours. But the best chance for strong to severe storms to develop will be by afternoon and evening. Storm chances are around 70%.

The main weather threats are gusty winds, large hail and periods of heavy rain. Lightning is also possible.

Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

Rain will likely continue overnight into at least the first half of your Friday. Some storms could still be strong and possibly severe. We'll be watching it closely. Rain chances are around 40%. By Friday afternoon, we'll see gradual clearing as a cold front pushes through the area. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

By Saturday, brace yourself for much cooler weather. Highs will be in the upper 50s. It will be breezy with gusts as high as 35 mph. We'll see partly cloudy skies.

On Sunday, temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.