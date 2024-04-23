Storm chances in North Texas increase through the week

NORTH TEXAS — Clouds were on the increase this afternoon, but North Texas has been rain-free on Tuesday.

That's not the case out west, where severe storms are already firing. These storms will try to move east, into the western counties, after 8 p.m. However, there is a capped environment and the CBS News Texas meteorologist team is expecting these storms to weaken and diminish before impacting the metroplex. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for counties west of DFW, but the watch includes Stephens and Young counties to be safe.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be cloudy, warm, and muggy. Rain chances should remain relatively low, as the area stays capped. Rain chances stay at 20%, especially for areas along the Red River. But rain chances really start to ramp up late Thursday heading into Friday.

The CBS News Texas weather team hasn't issued weather alerts just yet, as there are still a lot of questions about the specifics of the forecast. What is known is that an active and complicated weather pattern is setting up later this week, leading to several days in a row where the chance for storms will be there. The ingredients for severe weather will be there, but whether things come together perfectly for a severe weather forecast, and what time this could all happen, is still up in the air.

The SPC has North Texas highlighted for the possibility of severe storms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The timing of a dryline and cold front, plus the potential for the front to stall out (and where), are all important forecast details that are still unclear. For now, it's looking like it's going to be unsettled Friday through the weekend. Some strong storms will be possible, and heavy rain is also likely. Between Thursday and Sunday, a widespread one to three inches of rain will be possible with isolated higher amounts.

This is late April in North Texas. It's normal to see rain and storm chances in the forecast every single day. The CBS News Texas weather team will watch each day closely!

