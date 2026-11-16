You've heard the saying that every vote counts. Here's proof: State Rep. Keresa Richardson, R-McKinney, of the 61st Texas House District, won reelection by just seven votes.

Close races in Collin County

On Monday afternoon, the Collin County Commissioners Court certified the election results in this race. Richardson had 44,936 votes while Democrat Brittany Black had 44,929 votes. The seven-vote difference comes after 91,569 ballots were cast. The Green Party candidate, Anissa Chilmeran, had 1,704-hundred votes.

"Few races are ever this close, and I don't take it lightly," Richardson said in a statement on X Monday. "To every voter in District 61, whether you voted for me or not: I heard you. A result this narrow reminds us that our community holds a wide range of views, and I will work for every family in District 61."

CBS News Texas reached out to Brittany Black's campaign, but hasn't received a reply.

There is another close race in Collin County: In the 67th Texas House District race, veteran State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Allen, had 42,768 votes while his Democratic challenger Jordan Wheatley had 42,640 votes, a difference of just 128 votes out of 85,408 ballots cast.

Wheatley told CBS News Texas on Monday that he will not request a recount and instead focus on what he can improve heading into the next election in 2028. Collin County Commissioners certified these results Monday afternoon.

Controversy in Tarrant County

In Tarrant County, there's a race for a state House seat that has generated some controversy.

In the race for the 93rd Texas House District, the winner, Democrat Ericka Lomick, withdrew from her race in late September after questions were raised about whether she was eligible to serve.

Federal court records show she was convicted of three felonies, including mortgage fraud and bank fraud. Records show she was sentenced to 63 months in prison, and she was released from federal prison in May of 2016.

Tarrant County Commissioners certified election results on Friday, and Lomick defeated Republican Alan Blaylock by 844 votes or 1%.

Ever since she won, Lomick has said she will represent the district.

Blaylock said he wrote to the Secretary of State on Friday requesting that he block her from taking office because of her prior felony conviction. The Secretary of State's Office said Monday it isn't commenting on this race.

Blaylock told CBS News Texas late Monday afternoon that he had not heard back from the Secretary of State's Office. Lomick didn't respond to a text message Monday.

Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Allison Campolo told CBS News Texas Monday that the Texas House sent Lomick an orientation packet, and that Speaker Dustin Burrows sent her a welcome letter. Lomick defeated Blaylock in two elections: a special election for the remainder of the year to complete the term by Republican Nate Schatzline and for the next two-year term starting Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming