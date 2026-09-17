A North Texas city denied a Pride festival a permit. Organizers still don't know why.

Organizers of a pride festival denied a permit for a community event to support LGBTQ+ residents in Keller and Southlake are promising not to give up.

On Tuesday, the Southlake city council gave no reason before rejecting Pride Kel-So's request to hold an event on Oct.3, on the grounds of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church.

The event is being promoted as a celebration of love, diversity, and community spirit featuring inclusive vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly activities to support LGBTQ+ and ally-owned businesses.

When asked for comment and an explanation on the vote, the city of Southlake referred CBS News Texas to the Sept.15 city council meeting and video, where the item was "considered, and the City Council took action."

April Dreyson

The unanimous council vote to deny came after no debate and no questions for April Dreyson, Pride Kel-So co-founder, who was present for the vote. While one Southlake resident submitted a note of support, fewer than 10 others submitted notes of opposition.

One Southlake resident appeared in person to speak against the festival, saying last year's event caused upheaval.

"I don't believe that's representative of the values of our community," said Paul Segal. "Seeing these drag queens out there like last year, it was abhorrent."

Rev. Ellen Singer, an associate pastor at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, attended the council meeting, saying it was the church's mission to welcome everyone. She told city leaders that last year's event was a great success and that she saw no reason it wouldn't be again this year.

After Pride Kel-So welcomed nearly 1,600 people to its festival last year, organizers had to apply for a special use permit this year because of the crowd size.

Dreyson told CBS News Texas on Thursday that she worked with the city of Southlake for several months to meet its requirements. The city's Planning and Zoning committee recommended approving the permit in August, citing adequate space, parking, and other needs to hold the event on private property.

Dreyson said she felt blindsided by the council's decision.

"I think that it sends a message because of them having no comment and just shutting down an event in what seemingly is because it's an event for the queer community without any comment does send that message that you don't belong here."

Dreyson and her wife, Shaina, relocated to Fort Worth from Keller last year. She said that when the couple started their event-planning business three years ago, they were pleasantly surprised by the community's acceptance. But they felt a shift when they announced plans for a pride event to serve suburban Tarrant County.

"I think we did see a lot of we were accepted, that doesn't mean the gay community is accepted in this area," said Dreyson. "We love you, but we don't need to make it too gay."

Dreyson said she appreciates anyone who shows up to speak out for their beliefs or to protest outside an event, as happened last year. However, her fight isn't about making a point.

"Until people start to get to know more people in LGBTQ+ community, and really try to get to know us and have conversations, there are going to be assumptions made about us that do create this kind of upheaval and I think misguided anger and misperceptions of us as a community."

Pride Kel-So has received hundreds of private messages of support since Tuesday, according to the co-founder.

Dreyson told CBS News Texas she plans to reach out to the city for an explanation on Friday. Regardless, she's hopeful their event will still happen, if they have to pivot.

A message to supporters posted on Pride Kel-so's Facebook page read, "We will not be silenced. We will not be made to just 'go away.'"