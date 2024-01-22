Soggy stretch of weather in store this week

NORTH TEXAS – Prepare yourself for a soggy stretch of weather this week.

Earlier this morning, we were tracking a few slick spots on bridges, overpasses and elevated surfaces as periods of freezing rain and drizzle moved over parts of North Texas.

However, as we continue moving through this Monday, temperatures will rise above freezing, supporting a cold rain. The rain could be heavy at times, especially for areas along and east of I-35 and I-35E and east of I-45. Be careful while driving.

Highs will be in the mid 40s. The rain will let up by the early evening.

Tonight, we'll get a bit of a break from the rain before more showers move in after midnight. Fog will be a problem. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Our soggy stretch continues into Tuesday with on and off rain. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. The chance for rain is at 90%. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

We'll see a few scattered showers on Wednesday (40% chance). Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Highs will warm into the 60s Thursday and Friday. More wet weather pushes in late Thursday night into Friday.

This weekend, highs will fall back into the mid 50s.