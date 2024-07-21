Small, scattered rain chances continue for North Texas with cooler temps

NORTH TEXAS — As the mid-level impulse continues to progress over the southern plains, we could see some scattered thunderstorm chances overnight and into Monday.

High-resolution models bring these thunderstorms into the metroplex overnight, but they should weaken with the loss of heating. Gusty winds can't be ruled out, but most of these will be benign.

Some models show activity sticking around into the morning hours, but not all.

By Monday afternoon, the consensus still appears to be some isolated storms in the DFW viewing region, although not widespread.

The pattern in the jet stream shows the large upper-level trough with multiple smaller impulses riding along the southern periphery, bringing several hit/miss shower and storm chances through the next week and keeping temps down a bit. This is fantastic for us in the month of July!

Rainfall projections have shifted southeast through the next seven days, however, we could still see some isolated spots in the metroplex with decent amounts.

7-day: Temps remain in the upper 80s and low 90s, with hit-and-miss chances of rain.