Slight risk of isolated storms in North Texas continues before a warm, dry holiday weekend

NORTH TEXAS — Aside from rounds of rain and storms in the South sides of North Texas, it has been a quiet but hot and humid day. In fact, our high temperature was just four degrees shy of tying the record high of 96° on this date.

The alert continues into the evening hours for the small chance of any isolated strong to severe storms.

A tornado watch was issued for Anderson County until 11 p.m. as severe storms continue in central Texas and some supercell storms have a history of producing tornadoes.

Storms developed along the dryline late Thursday afternoon but as they have moved east, they have encountered a more stable airmass and have weakened.

As we lose the heat of the day, these storms have an even lower chance of reaching North Texas.

The alert remains in place due to the threat of flooding with any isolated showers and storms that develop. There is also a slight risk of any storm reaching severe limits. However, the chance of any activity developing is 30% at best.

The ground is saturated across North Texas, so any storms that develop or even scattered showers could lead to flash flooding. The flood watch continues until 1 a.m.

Friday looks to be a hot and humid day with near-record heat possible. It won't be a completely dry day with a 20% chance of some isolated storms. Late in the day, we could see the storm development and with the rich moisture in place, the storms could reach severe limits.

The storm prediction center has parts of North Texas under a slight risk of severe storms but it is conditional based on the CAP in place.

For the holiday weekend, stay weather-aware on Saturday. While most of the day is dry, there is the chance of some storms off the dryline moving close to North Texas late in the day into the evening hours. A 20% and again this is conditional; however, as of Thursday, the Red River counties are under an Enhanced risk of any of the storms reaching severe limits. Large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats both days.

Heat and humidity are on the way! Yes, we are near record heat Friday and Sunday but that isn't factoring in the humidity.

Look at how it could feel on Friday and Saturday despite the high temps being in the mid to low 90s.

Make sure you take breaks in the shade and hydrate! Memorial Day will feel better and will be cooler thanks to a dry front that moves through. However, lather on the sunscreen because we have lots of sun in the forecast.