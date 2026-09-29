Skyline High students train for barber careers while earning licenses

Clippers buzzing, fresh cuts coming - everybody is getting cleaned up at this barbershop.

But most of these stylists don't even have their driver's licenses.

"We're at Skyline High School in the barber room," said Sahul Espinoza, a junior at Skyline High School.

These barbers are still studying for their SATs.

CBS News Texas

But students like Espinoza and Keyla Arias are following their dreams.

"When I was a kid, I used to get messed up, and this one time I got a good haircut, and that gave me confidence, and I want to give that confidence to other people," said Espinoza.

"I've always liked hair. I've always loved dolls, and my dad always let me cut his hair," said Arias.

Now, they're under the tutelage of Manzell Robertson, who runs the barber program at Skyline.

"The district decided they wanted a barber program, and they gave me a call, and I was like I'm with it," said Robertson.

He's been leading the program since its inception four years ago, and when he's done with students like Espinoza and Arias, they'll have 1,000 hours of training, a class-A barber license, and a school year spent working in a real barbershop.

"Absolutely, they will be in someone's establishment servicing the clients they have," said Robertson.

Robertson says that training might cost students up to $20,000 at beauty school. They just pay for their clippers and supplies. It's a huge head start for these students.

"I was planning on going to business school so I can learn how to open barbershops up," said Espinoza.

The 16-year-old has big dreams of making sure everyone looks their best.

"You get to make people feel better about themselves," said Espinoza.

Anyone can get a haircut from the student barbers – every Wednesday, you can stop by the barbershop and get cleaned up for just a $5 donation. Just call Skyline High School ahead of time to set the appointment; no walk-ins accepted.