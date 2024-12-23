Sky Elements Drone Shows still a part of Dallas New Year's Eve Bash A drone show is still listed as part of Dallas' New Year's Eve Bash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating colliding drones at a holiday Sky Elements Drone Show this past Saturday in Orlando, Florida. When asked Monday, Reunion Tower spokeswoman Kimber Westphall said she had no answers about the Coppell-based company's continued participation in Dallas' New Year's Eve Bash. She tried reaching out to leadership for answers. "The Reunion Tower team is gathering information right now and (has) nothing to report at the moment," she said.