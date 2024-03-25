Showers, isolated storms to start the work week

NORTH TEXAS – As we move through this Monday, expect a few morning showers and isolated storms in North Texas.

The majority of the heavy rain and storms will continue pushing east of the Metroplex toward East Texas. Some minor flooding is possible, though, from some heavy rain overnight. Be careful while driving.

Otherwise, as we move through the day, we'll see gradual clearing by mid-morning through the afternoon. It will be warm and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies. It will be chilly and breezy with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We'll wake up to chilly weather on Tuesday. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s and high temperatures will rise into the low 60s. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will also be another cool day. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 40s and highs will be in the mid-60s. We'll see partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower or two. The rain chance is around 20% – we're not expecting a washout.

On Thursday, highs will warm to near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

By Good Friday, even warmer weather is expected. Highs will be in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

We're expecting highs near the 80s by Saturday and Easter Sunday. Talking about Easter, we'll likely see mostly cloudy skies. For now, the day looks dry.