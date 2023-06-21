Watch CBS News
Short break from excessive heat is on the way

By Erin Moran

Heat warnings, advisories in effect until tomorrow night
Heat warnings, advisories in effect until tomorrow night 02:53

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We've now transitioned from the entire area being under an excessive heat warning, to most of the area being under an excessive heat warning. Red River counties are under a heat advisory. 

We're expecting, and hoping, the warnings and advisories to drop tomorrow night. 

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, DFW tied a record high heat index (feels like temperature) of 117°. The record was originally set on June 27, 1980. 

Now, we turn to the chance of storms. Because the ridge is breaking down and shifting a little farther southwest over the next couple of days, we get a little cool down. 

Now we have to watch for weakening storm systems overnight.  

There could be a couple stronger storms to the west on Wednesday afternoon. The main threats would be damaging winds and hail. 

 Overnight and into Thursday morning, we'll watch our counties to the east. 

It's the same story for Thursday night into Friday. Then the ridge takes over again and things heat up for the weekend and through next week. 

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 9:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

