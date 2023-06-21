Short break from excessive heat is on the way

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We've now transitioned from the entire area being under an excessive heat warning, to most of the area being under an excessive heat warning. Red River counties are under a heat advisory.

We're expecting, and hoping, the warnings and advisories to drop tomorrow night.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, DFW tied a record high heat index (feels like temperature) of 117°. The record was originally set on June 27, 1980.

Now, we turn to the chance of storms. Because the ridge is breaking down and shifting a little farther southwest over the next couple of days, we get a little cool down.

Now we have to watch for weakening storm systems overnight.

There could be a couple stronger storms to the west on Wednesday afternoon. The main threats would be damaging winds and hail.

Overnight and into Thursday morning, we'll watch our counties to the east.

It's the same story for Thursday night into Friday. Then the ridge takes over again and things heat up for the weekend and through next week.

