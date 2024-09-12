Dallas police investigating after 3 shot downtown

DALLAS – Three people were shot in downtown Dallas Thursday afternoon, police said.

It happened before 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Commerce Street, in the heart of downtown Dallas.

Three people were shot on the eighth floor of an apartment building, sources said, two adults and one juvenile. All the victims are expected to survive; however, their relationship is unknown.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment, Dallas Police Public Information Officer Tramese Jones said.

Jones said there is no information on a suspect at this time.

Sources said there is no active search because the crime scene investigators are still trying to piece the incident together.

Crime scene analyst expect to be on the scene for several more hours. Sources said a challenge facing police is a broken elevator inside the building and they are having to use stairs to go up and down.

This is a developing story.