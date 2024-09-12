Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police investigating after 3 shot downtown

By J.D. Miles, Julia Falcon, S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Dallas police investigating after 3 shot downtown
Dallas police investigating after 3 shot downtown 01:28

DALLAS – Three people were shot in downtown Dallas Thursday afternoon, police said.

It happened before 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Commerce Street, in the heart of downtown Dallas. 

Three people were shot on the eighth floor of an apartment building, sources said, two adults and one juvenile. All the victims are expected to survive; however, their relationship is unknown.  

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment, Dallas Police Public Information Officer Tramese Jones said.

Jones said there is no information on a suspect at this time.

Sources said there is no active search because the crime scene investigators are still trying to piece the incident together. 

Crime scene analyst expect to be on the scene for several more hours. Sources said a challenge facing police is a broken elevator inside the building and they are having to use stairs to go up and down. 

This is a developing story.

J.D. Miles
JD-Miles_cbsdfw.jpg

J.D. Miles is an award-winning reporter who has been covering North Texas for CBS 11 since 1996.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.