Shooting at an Allen shopping center parking lot leaves one dead, police say

One person has been killed and another was wounded after gunfire erupted in a shopping center parking lot in Allen, police said.

Officers were called before 6 p.m. to the scene on State Highway 121 near North Watters Road, according to the Allen Police Department.

When they got there, they learned there had been a fight between two people in the parking lot. The fight ended when both got shot, authorities said.

One of the victims was taken to a nearby hospital but later died. The condition of the second victim is not known, officials said.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved until the family can be notified.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.