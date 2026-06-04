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North Texas teen dies after rear‑ending commercial truck in Grayson County, DPS says

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

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A Sherman teenager was killed Wednesday when her Chevrolet Cruz rear‑ended a commercial truck in Grayson County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Makynna Eden Tumlinson, 18, died in the crash that occurred at 3:44 p.m. on State Highway 11 near McGraw Lane, DPS said.

According to investigators, Tumlinson was driving north on SH 11 in a Chevrolet Cruz when she failed to maintain control and struck the rear of a 2007 International truck ahead of her. Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lane.

The truck's driver, 37‑year‑old Hector Ivan Mejia Garcia of Allen, was taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries, DPS said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details were immediately available.

CBS News Texas will provide updates should more information become available.

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