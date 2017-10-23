Police seek men who assaulted 2 women in Deep Ellum

DALLAS (CBS11) - Dallas Police believe one man is responsible for two sexual assaults in less than an hour.

They said the man met both victims leaving the Deep Ellum area early Saturday morning.

Police said one of the victims escaped, jumping out of a moving car along Highway 75 and Mockingbird and ran to a business screaming for help.

"This young lady was in Deep Ellum, just by herself, chance encounter with the suspect. He befriended her, gave her a false sense of security, was nice to her, gave her a ride home and that's when the attack occurred," said Deputy Chief Thomas Castro.

On Monday, police released security video of the suspect and the first victim walking in Deep Ellum before getting into the man's car around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Deep Ellum sex assault suspect (surveillance)

Police believe the suspect drove back towards downtown, where he found another woman walking alone in Deep Ellum.

"She had been out with her friends, and was walking to her residence which is not too far from that area," said Deputy Chief Castro.

Police said the suspect grabbed her while she was on the phone with her boyfriend who heard her screams.

The boyfriend ran to the location and fought the attacker who ran away before police got there.

"This suspect is responsible for two sexual assault attacks, on two victims, within a relatively short time span. We need to get this individual off the streets," said Deputy Chief Castro.

Police do not have a description of the suspect's vehicle.