First Alert Weather: Severe threat remains for North Texas through much of Friday

North Texas woke up this Friday morning to storms, fog and mild temperatures. The Weather Alert continues into this afternoon for the threat of strong to severe storms.

A level 1 (marginal) risk of severe storms includes the Metroplex, with a level 2 (slight) risk for our eastern counties. The main threat is large hail, but some storms may produce gusty winds up to 60 mph. An isolated tornado is also possible.

We are watching scattered storms across the Metroplex this morning as well as a storm complex moving up from the southwest. This complex will continue to track northeast during the morning drive increasing storm coverage across the area.

Plan extra time to get to your destination this morning as storms could briefly drop visibility and lead to ponding on the roadways.

By mid-morning, the storms are mainly north of DFW up along the Red River.

A little sunshine is possible midday, with temperatures warming into the lower 70s before a cold front slides in bringing the chance for a few storms this afternoon. We have continued the Weather Alert through the afternoon hours as these storms could also become severe.

We will be tracking isolated storms on the First Alert Radar during the evening commute, especially south of Interstate 20.

Thursday's round of storms brought very heavy rainfall to some locations with radar-estimated rainfall totals near 3-5 inches in parts of the Metroplex.

Localized flooding is possible across the area, especially in the areas that already received heavy rainfall Thursday. Please do not try and drive through water-covered roadways.

Get ready for the return of cold air tonight! Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s!

Strong northerly winds will draw in the cold air and keep highs in the 50s for Saturday but the wind will make it feel colder!

Temperatures warm back up into the middle of next week with a few quiet days.

Our next system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, and we are tracking the potential for more severe storms.