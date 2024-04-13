Enjoy the sunshine! Severe weather returns after the weekend

NORTH TEXAS - Happy Saturday!

We are starting off with some cloud cover but the clouds will continue to break up, giving way to mostly sunny skies.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures will warm from the 60s this morning into the mid 80s this afternoon.

CBS News Texas

You will notice the winds, which will gust to near 35 mph during the early afternoon hours.

If you are headed out to the Wings Over Cowtown Airshow or Texas Motor Speedway, remember the sunblock!

CBS News Texas

Sunday is looking just as spectacular, but with a few more clouds in the area.

CBS News Texas

Most of our Monday will be dry but by late evening, we'll be watching for strong storms to fire up along a dryline to our west.

A strong cap will be in place over North Texas which will likely cause storms to weaken as they head east overnight.

CBS News Texas

The greatest risk of severe storms is to our Northwest, with large hail and damaging winds the main threats, but the tornado threat is not zero.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures stay warm midweek before our next front arrives Thursday into Friday, bringing rain and storm chances with it.

Have a great weekend! If you don't already have plans, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie is a great time!

CBS News Texas