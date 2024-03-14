Severe weather possible in parts of North Texas Thursday

NORTH TEXAS - Heads up! Weather Alerts are posted today into Friday. Strong to severe storms are possible in parts of North Texas.

As we move through this Thursday, stay weather aware. We'll likely see mostly cloudy skies this morning, but later today, scattered rain and storms will likely develop. However, we'll need to watch the cap.

For much of the morning and early afternoon, the cap will be in place, which will inhibit early storm development. But later this afternoon, the cap is expected to break, allowing for a few storms to reach strong or severe limits as a cold front pushes into North Texas. In fact, if all of the ingredients come together, we'll likely see a few storms developing around 3 or 4 p.m. today. The threat for scattered storms will continue for parts of our area through evening and tonight.

Storms that develop will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and periods of heavy rain. We cannot rule out an isolated tornado. Most of North Texas is under a Levels 2 (Slight) Risk for strong to severe storms. A Level 3 (Enhanced) Risk is posted for our northeast communities along the Red River.

Please note! Everyone will not see severe weather this evening or tonight. Storms will be scattered.

Rain and storms will stick around overnight into Friday morning as the cold front pushes southward toward Central Texas. However, there may be some heavy rain Friday morning in parts of North Texas. An isolated storm or two could develop as well.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s. Tomorrow, highs will dip into the mid 60s.

If you're celebrating St. Patrick's Day at the parade and festivities in Lower Greenville in Dallas on Saturday, pack your rain gear. We're tracking scattered showers, especially by afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Slow clearing is expected on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.